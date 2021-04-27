The St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The St. Joe stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,836. The St. Joe has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

