The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 36,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 585,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,163 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

