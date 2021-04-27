The Transfer Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.51 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $928.82 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00016029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

