The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.55. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $920,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.