The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,165.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,165 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.91), with a volume of 29889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,154 ($15.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -35.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

