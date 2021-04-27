The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Tufton Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

