The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

