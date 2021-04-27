The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,988.50 ($25.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,846.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,827.37. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

