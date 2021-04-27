The Williams Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

The Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

