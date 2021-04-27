THEKEY Price Tops $0.0033 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $20.43 million and $2.51 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006134 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

