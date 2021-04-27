Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $494.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.92 and a 200-day moving average of $475.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.