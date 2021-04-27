Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56.87 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $56.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00321868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.