Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

