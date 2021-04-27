Thore Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,971.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $71,066.99 and approximately $80,971.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00471043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.