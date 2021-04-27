ThoreCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $909.15 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10,487.83 or 0.18894324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $909.15 million and approximately $13,148.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00277794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.19 or 0.01045238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.13 or 0.99798732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

