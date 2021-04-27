ThreeFold Price Hits $0.11 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $21,184.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

