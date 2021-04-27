ThreeFold Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $27,409.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

