Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $125.40 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00359961 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005124 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

