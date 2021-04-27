Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.51 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $130.86 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00383579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

