thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.00 ($14.12).

TKA stock opened at €11.11 ($13.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.20 and a 200-day moving average of €8.46. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

