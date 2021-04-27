Tidal Finance Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $433,607.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.