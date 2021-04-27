Tierion (TNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78,933.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $78,933.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.51 or 0.08321312 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

