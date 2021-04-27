TigerCash Reaches One Day Volume of $27.12 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 13% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $783.70 or 0.01424738 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

