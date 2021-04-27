Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 179,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

