Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,632. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

