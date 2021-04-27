Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The stock traded as high as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 79761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company has a market cap of C$749.04 million and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.92%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

