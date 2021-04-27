Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The stock traded as high as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 79761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.15.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company has a market cap of C$749.04 million and a P/E ratio of 23.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.92%.
About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
