TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of TimkenSteel worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:TMST opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $597.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

