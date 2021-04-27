(TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. (TMB.TO) shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18.

About (TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB)

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

