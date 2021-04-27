TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.74

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.74 and traded as high as C$137.56. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.68, with a volume of 84,727 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0100008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

