Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 186,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,589. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

