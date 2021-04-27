TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $959,101.03 and $105,650.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

