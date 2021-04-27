Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.88

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 4644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,778 shares of company stock valued at $48,299,718. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

