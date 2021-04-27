TON Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,081.00 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $789,792.68 and approximately $38,081.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00745261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.16 or 0.07821190 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

