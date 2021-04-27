Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPDKY. Danske upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

