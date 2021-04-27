Tornado Cash Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $110.89 or 0.00202105 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

