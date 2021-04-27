Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.47

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and traded as high as $80.06. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 530 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.