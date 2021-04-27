Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

