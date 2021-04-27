Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $21.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 11,222 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
