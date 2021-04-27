Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $21.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 11,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

