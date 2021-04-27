Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.74

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $21.09. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 13,478 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOSYY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

