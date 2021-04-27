Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

Get Total alerts:

FP stock opened at €36.86 ($43.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.65. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.