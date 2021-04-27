Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 12,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

