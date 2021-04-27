Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.41 and traded as high as C$24.62. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$24.55, with a volume of 659,570 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.73.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.