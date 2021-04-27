Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $497.17 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

