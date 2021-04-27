Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,612.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

