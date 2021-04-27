Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average of $251.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

