Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

