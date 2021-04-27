Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18,640.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

