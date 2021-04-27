Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

