Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.75 ($1.75).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 24,200 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £31,944 ($41,735.04).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

