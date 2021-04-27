TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TPT Global Tech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,965,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,680. TPT Global Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
TPT Global Tech Company Profile
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for TPT Global Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPT Global Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.