TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPT Global Tech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,965,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,680. TPT Global Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

